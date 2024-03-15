Dubai: The US real estate services group Vestian has launched its regional operations even as overseas investor interest in the local property markets continue to firm up.
Headquartered in Dubai, Vestian MEA’s launch is a ‘response to the increasing demand for comprehensive real estate services and solutions in the region’.
The subsidiary will operate as a specialized real estate advisory for investors seeking to capitalize on further opportunities in Dubai and the UAE. "Vestian MEA represents a strategic step forward,” said Shrini Rao, CEO at Vestian. “This expansion is a direct response to the growing needs of our clients in the region.
In the year-to-date, there has been further evidence of sustained buyer interest from overseas in UAE real estate, with some of the recent offplan launches, especially on the luxury side, generating significant demand.
Vestian, whose global headquarters is in Chicago, launched operations in 2010.