Dubai: One of India’s biggest hotel operators, Oberoi, will manage a new beachfront resort in Ajman, extending the brand’s presence in the UAE. The hotel will have 174 rooms and 28 one-bedroom villas alongside the beach.
It forms part of the wider Al Zorah development from Lebanon’s Solidere International and the Ajman government.
The new resort will increase the portfolio of Al Zorah to 269 luxury hotel keys and an 18-hole golf course, with the plan to add a beachfront development that will include villas, residences, hotel apartments and holiday homes in the near future
A multi-phase project, Al Zorah covers 5.4 million square metres, including an extensive beachfront and mangroves. “Following the success of the first Oberoi luxury resort, the new Beach Resort, will further enhance Al Zorah's position as a luxury travel destination of choice,” said P. R. S. Oberoi, Executive Chairman of The Oberoi Group.
Ajman currently has six luxury hotels. “We are pleased to witness the launch of the ‘Oberoi Family Beachfront Resort’ as a distinctive addition to the tourism projects in the emirate,” said Khadija Mohammed Turki, acting Director-General of Ajman Department of Tourism Development.