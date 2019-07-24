Fadi comes to her position from MD Properties Dubai

Dubai

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gulf Properties said on Wednesday that Dounia Fadi has joined its brokerage as chief operating officer.

Fadi comes to her position from MD Properties Dubai, where she was a founding director. She brings with her a team of 12 real estate sales advisors and support staff. Fadi has nearly 15 years of real estate sales and management experience serving Dubai, UAE and international markets.

Gulf Properties joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise network in April with growth plans to triple its advisor count and open a second office in Abu Dhabi within a year. The brokerage was founded on a platform of continuous improvement with annual accreditation for sales advisors and accountability to processes, standards and client satisfaction.