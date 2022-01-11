The skyline of Makati, the financial district of Manila in the Philippines. Business and consumer confidence are also cautiously positive given wider availability of vaccines and relaxation of lockdowns, quarantine measures, and mobility restrictions. Image Credit: File photo

Manila: The Philippine economy is expected to return to its 6% to 7% growth trajectory in 2022 after nearly two years of grappling with the pandemic, despite the threat of the Omicron variant, according to the investment banking arm of the Metrobank Group.

First Metro Investment Corporation (FMIC) stated this year’s economic growth will be driven by sustained domestic demand, easing inflation, election expenditures, and accelerated government spending on infrastructure projects, the Philippine News Agency reported.

“Notwithstanding the ongoing pandemic, and Omicron sparking the third wave of infections, we are still optimistic that Philippine growth will further accelerate and get back on its trajectory of 6-7 percent in 2022,” FMIC president Jose Patricio Dumlao said in a virtual briefing Tuesday.

ECONOMY REMAINS OPEN Daily COVID-19 cases have reached an all-time high of more than 33,000 but the economy remains open, with the movement restriction still at Alert Level 3 instead of Alert Level 4 as some sectors have suggested.



Economic experts attribute that to the the our vaccination rate of 50 percent. "The economy is able to function,” said FMIC head of research Cristina Ulang.



The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported 33,169 daily Covid-19 cases. Daily cases are lower at 28,007 on Tuesday, the agency stated.

Dumlao said the economy registered a 4.9% growth in the first three quarters of 2021 and the growth momentum likely spilled over in the fourth quarter given further economic reopening and easing mobility restrictions.

Consumer confidence

He added business and consumer confidence are also cautiously positive given wider availability of vaccines and relaxation of lockdowns, quarantine measures, and mobility restrictions.

University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) economist Dr. Victor Abola said the 6 to 7% gross domestic product (GDP) projection this year will be led by the industry sector -- both construction and manufacturing.

Abola said services will still be the lagging sector as the pandemic measures hit hotels and restaurants.

“The Philippine situation is that there is recovery but still on the way to reach the pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

The country’s GDP posted a -9.5% full-year growth rate in 2020 compared to its 5.9% pre-pandemic performance in 2019.

Major contributors

Abola said the business process outsourcing (BPO) is a major contributor to the resiliency of the economy amid the pandemic.

“And it’s not the same as usual call centers, etc. You can see there are new, emerging segments and that is what companies are focusing on,” he said, citing insurance, life sciences, healthcare, and data analytics, among others.

Aside from BPO revenues, FMIC chairman Francisco Sebastian said the overseas Filipino workers (OFW) remittances are boosting the economy.