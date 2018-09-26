Dubai: Mastercard will be the official payment technology partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, following an agreement signed Wednesday in Barcelona, Spain.

The pair say they will develop systems that will help deliver a “personalised, seamless and cashless experience” for the event’s visitors, adding that they will explore the use of a number of new technologies.

According to a statement, payments provider Mastercard will use technology including augmented and virtual reality, and biometrics such as facial and fingerprint recognition, as well as new payment methods including voice shopping, and contactless and wearable technologies.

The company was revealed as Expo 2020’s official partner at Mastercard’s ‘Connecting Tomorrow’ forum in Barcelona, Spain.

“World Expos have always offered people their first experience of technologies that will go on to change their everyday lives,” said Reem Al Hashemi, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of the Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau.

“In the future, people will grow to expect seamless experiences whenever they make a payment. Our partnership with Mastercard will not only make cashless payments easier for our visitors, but also allow them to try new and exciting innovations that enhance and become part of their Expo experience,” she added.