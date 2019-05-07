Abu Dhabi: Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, economy minister and chairman of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), said on Tuesday it has launched an online service system to help investors and SCA customers get 24/7 services, following simple and easy steps.

The online service system features the authority’s internal procedures and serves all target groups, including brokers, investment funds, investors, financial services companies as well as stock and commodity markets.

The new system was developed using the AppWorks platform, business process management apps, digital process automation software and dynamic case management, in collaboration with Xerox and OpenText.

Al Mansouri said: “The online service system is based on automating processes and integrating procedures related to delivering services to the public. The project aligns with the wise leadership’s aspirations to provide state-of-the-art online infrastructure for various institutions and government departments and supports the UAE’s vision aiming to raise the country’s international competitiveness in the field of government services.”

Dr Obaid Saif Hamad Al Za’abi, CEO of SCA, said: “The service system aims to simplify procedures for investors and customers in the UAE’s financial markets and help them access numerous services following easy and simplified procedures and with high efficiency.”