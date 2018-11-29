Dubai Investment closed 2 per cent lower at Dh1.35, while Emaar Properties closed 2 per cent lower at Dh4.50. Dubai Islamic Bank closed half a per cent lower at Dh5.24. Union Properties closed 2.97 per cent higher at Dh0.555, after falling in the previous session. “Union Properties saw fresh lows during the session without rebounding near closing as investors express their concerns regarding the company’s future as despite new projects in the pipeline, the company seems to be generating a negative gross margin that is pressuring its cash flow significantly,” Kassabieh said.