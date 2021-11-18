Today’s models come with enough packed features for shoppers to start on upgrading

Smartwatches and fitness trackers are great for tracking your fitness goals and reminding you to stay active. Image Credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Smartwatches are having a breakout year in the UAE – and could well be one of the bestselling gadgets during next week’s ‘white’ Friday promotions. That’s because the latest models go far beyond tracking steps and keeping time.

“More people are reaching out for their devices to complete any transaction – from shopping to accessing public transportation,” said Keith Li – Country Manager, Huawei CBG (Consumer Business Group), UAE.

Not just about measuring steps and keeping time - today's smartwatches come up with workout modes and more.

The Chinese tech company’s latest Watch 3 and 3 Pro comes up with 100 workout modes – from easy to gruelling – and skin temperature detection and SOS alerts. These link up with the now standard heart rate monitoring feature and blood oxygen levels.

For tech companies, finetuning their smartwatches come in handy when shoppers want to upgrade to their next smartphone model. But such is the smartwatch demand that consumers are willing to pick up a new one even before the latest smartphone lands at stores.

Made to order

Cross-sector collaboration to reach the widest audience possible will also be another booster. Huawei has collaborated with multiple local entities – Emirates, Dubai Taxi and talabat - to release their apps on the latest smartwatch model. Watch 3 users in Dubai can access nol cards through a dedicated app, and can use their Huawei Wallet to top up their digital nol cards and pay on the go simply by tapping the smartwatch.

When using Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), users will be able to view the status and notifications of their rides while on the move straight from the smartwatch. When ordering from talabat, the smartwatch converts to a smart assistant by tracking and notifying users on the status of the order.

New Samsung Gear 2 smartwatch is displayed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Image Credit: REUTERS

Contenders all

Google, which announced the Fitbit Charge 5 in August, is packed with 20 exercise modes and tracks the heart rate. The app provides information if the user’s heart rate is above or below a certain range. A Daily Readiness Score describes the user’s fitness fatigue, sleep quality, and even a remedy for any issues. Other Fitbit updates include contactless payment, stress management monitor, temperature tracking, music controls and quick replies.

Fitness pursuit

Based on latest estimates, 45 per cent of GCC residents find wearable tech an effective way to monitor their health. The next wave of growth is expected from adoption by value-seeking consumers and from existing fitness band owners wanting an upgrade a feature-rich smartwatch.

Apple Fitness+ is the company's latest fitness subscription service Image Credit: Supplied

Apple Fitness+ was the first fitness experience built around its smartwatch model, bringing studio-style workouts and guided meditations to the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. It also includes the SharePlay. users can share exercise regimes while on a FaceTime call. Once on the call, users will navigate to the Fitness app, select a workout or meditation, see their friends and family onscreen, and get started.

No wonder then that Huawei’s Li is saying, “Globally, we are witnessing a shift in consumer behaviour (on smartwatches).”