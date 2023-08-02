Abu Dhabi: Oman and Etihad Rail Company (OERC) signed a MoU with steel producer Jindal to establish a sustainable end-to-end transport logistics solution between Jindal’s steel complex at Sohar Port and the UAE, via the UAE-Oman Rail Network.
The MoU will allow Jindal to annually transport up to 4 million tonnes of raw materials and finished products from its steel complex at Sohar Port to the UAE markets. Under the terms of the agreement, OERC will leverage its state-of-the-art rail network to support Jindal in optimising operational integration through facilitated loading and unloading processes while guaranteeing rolling stock and facilities’ requirements of iron ore and steel.
“Our partnership with Jindal Shadeed Group reinforces Oman and Etihad Rail Company’s commitment to improving logistics services to meet the future needs and expectations of our customers by providing comprehensive solutions and stimulating the growth of various industrial sectors within Oman and the UAE,” said Mohammed bin Zahran Al Mahrouqi, Deputy CEO of OERC. “Furthermore, the MoU will enable Jindal to enhance its supply chain efficiency, benefiting from the UAE-Oman Rail Network’s fast, cost-effective, and sustainable services.”
Harsha Shetty, CEO of Jindal, said, “This is an important milestone for our company as we look forward to further expanding the reach of our high-quality, industry-leading products in the region and beyond. Our ability to seamlessly transport nearly 4 million tonnes of raw material will greatly help us in our operations, supporting our ambition to reduce our carbon footprint.”
Through this collaboration, Jindal will further advance its sustainability objectives and strengthen its green value chain. OERC will ensure an environmentally friendly transportation and logistics solution through the Oman-UAE Rail Network, thus contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions in Oman and the UAE, in line with their national goals of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.