KPC has been seeking LNG cargoes for delivery in March and April

KUWAIT: Kuwait plans to boost its natural gas output capacity to 3.5 billion cubic feet (scf) per day by 2031-2032 from 1.9 billion scf a day now, the chief executive of state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Tuesday.

When north Kuwait’s Jurassic gasfields become fully operational by 2023-2024, it would raise the country’s gas production up to 3 billion scf per day, Hashim Hashim told an industry event in Kuwait City.

“LNG (liquefied natural gas) import will predominantly be the major source of fuel in Kuwait where Kuwait’s giant LNG terminal project is coming in the year of 2022 at Al Zour,” he said.

The $2.9 billion project will have a net capacity of 225,000 cubic metres, he said.