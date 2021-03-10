Visitors at Legoland, a DXB Entertainment’s theme park. The General Assembly meeting of DXB Entertainments PJSC (DXBE) held on March 9 approved the proposal by Meraas Leisure and Entertainment LLC (Meraas) to acquire the 100 per cent share in DXBE. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The General Assembly meeting of DXB Entertainments PJSC (DXBE) held on March 9 approved the proposal by Meraas Leisure and Entertainment LLC (Meraas) to acquire the 100 per cent share in DXBE.

A special resolution at the shareholders' meeting approved the conversion of the senior bank debt of the company acquired from Emirates NBD and Dubai Islamic Bank by Meraas as at 28 February 2021 with an outstanding balance as at 28 February 2021.

The balance including principal and accrued interest outstanding of Dh4.27 billion will be converted into 53,391,475,304 new ordinary shares of par value Dh1 each in the share capital of the company at a conversion price of Dh0.08 per share.

Increase in capital

The resolution also authorised the company to increase of the issued share capital of the company by Dh53.03 billion to Dh62.82 billion and authorise the issuance of 53,391,475,304 new ordinary shares of Dh1 each in the share capital of the company to Meraas on the bank debt conversion.

Each conversion share shall be treated as fully paid, and the difference between the amount of the senior bank debt and the par value of the conversion shares shall be accounted for through the creation of a negative reserve in the balance sheet of the company.

Update the company’s shareholders register to register in the name of Meraas the ownership of the shares of those shareholders who have accepted the conditional cash offer of Meraas to acquire 100 per cent of the issued and paid up share capital of the company (in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in Meraas’ offer document).

Mandatory acquisition rule Any person who acquires a shareholding of 90 per cent plus one share in the issued share capital of a company has the right to enforce the minority shareholders of the company to sell or swap all of the shares owned by them in favor of such person pursuant to a written notice given to the company and the relevant minority shareholders, in accordance with the law and the authority’s regulations in this regard.

Following completion of the above, Meraas intends to submit an offer to acquire the total shares of DXBE ( as in the Original Offer). Meraas also intends to exercise its rights to acquire the shares of any minority shareholders that did not accept the Original Offer by submitting a mandatory notice to force the minority shareholders that did not accept the Original Offer to sell all their shares in DXBE to Meraas.

Delisting

Following completion of the original offer and squeeze out, Meraas intends to procure the de-listing of DXBE from the DFM.