Most of the weakness in the index could be attributed to Emaar Properties. Emaar Properties hit a low of Dh4.22, the lowest level in 2 years. Emaar Properties has been on losing streak for the past two years. Emaar Properties had been the most prized possession in a portfolio of traders, but the stock has been one of the leading losers. Emaar has been on a downward spiral ever since the company gave lower than expected dividend from its proceeds of partial stake sale in Emaar Development.