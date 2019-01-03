The Dubai Financial Market General index has been falling since the past three years, registering a fall of 50 per cent from the high of more than 5,000 in the last 36 months. The DFM index closed 0.22 per cent lower at 2,526.02 on Thursday. Traded value has also fallen from a daily average of Dh2-3 billion in 2016 to Dh100-200 million now, indicating declining interest from institutions.