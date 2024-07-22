Dubai: A new company, Emirates Biotech, has been launched in the UAE to spearhead the production and marketing of PLA biopolymers across the Middle East, Africa, and India. Emirates Biotech will start commercial operations in early 2025 and begin construction of its first PLA production plant in the UAE before 2026.

A joint venture between UAE-based SS Royal Kit Emirates Investment and Dubai-headquartered Global Biopolymers Industries (GBI), the company offers a sustainable and circular solution to replace traditional fossil fuel-based plastics. According to experts, polylactic acid (PLA) is one of the most promising biopolymers as it can be produced from nontoxic renewable feedstock.

Emirates Biotech said in a statement that Marc Verbruggen had been appointed CEO. He has over ten years of experience in the PLA bioplastics industry, with expertise in turning start-ups into global providers of bio-based polymer solutions. He said, “The transition to bioplastics is not just a choice. If one wants to reduce the plastic impact on landfills and oceans, it’s a necessity.”

The companies said in a joint statement that Shaikh Suhail Ali Saeed Rashed Al-Maktoum and Dr Shadi Jabari, on behalf of SS Royal Kit Emirates Investment, and Theodorus Everwijn, on behalf of Global Biopolymers Industries, signed the partnership agreement.

Emirates Biotech, formerly known as Gulf Biopolymers Industries, will have its headquarters in Dubai. The company announced plans to build a PLA production facility in the UAE but has yet to disclose its location.

Shaikh Suhail Ali Saeed Rashed Al-Maktoum said, “By investing in PLA bioplastics, we are taking a proactive step towards building a more eco-conscious society for generations to come, aligning with the UAE’s vision outlined in the Green Agenda 2030.”