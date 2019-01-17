Aldrees, Enaya and Saudi Kayan have been the most active shares in Saudi market. Aldrees, which closed at Dh35.10, may touch a new high of 36.30 riyals, Al Ashry said. Insurance company Enaya may recover to 17.10 riyals before the end of this quarter. Enaya closed at 15.75 riyals, up 1,4 per cent. Saudi Kayan closed at 14.08 riyals, and may see further gains to 14.75 riyal in a month. The Muscat MSM 30 index closed 0.50 per cent lower at 4,236.75.