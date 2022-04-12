Dubai: The DEWA stock is up a whopping 20.16 per cent within the first minute of trading. And in less than 5 minutes, the stock is up 22.98 per cent at Dh3.03.

At the end of the first 30 days of trading, DEWA was up 16 per cent, even as UAE stocks mirrored the volatility seen in other Asian markets.

The stage is set for Dubai Financial Market to make its journey to a Dh3 trillion market capitalisation, with DEWA set to list after a hugely successful IPO. DEWA, whose retail offering was over-subscribed 37x, has listed its prospectus on DFM ahead of the start of trading.

Market analysts and investors are only focussed on one detail – how will the DEWA stock fare on the first day of trade? Or to be more pertinent, how high will it go. A 15-20 per cent spike is rated a certainty by most market watchers, while for DFM, the listing represents a truly historic moment.

The share will list at Dh2.48. “With first day listings, there is no ‘circuit-breaker’ that comes into effect when a stock climbs 15 per cent in a session,” said Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial.

How did recent UAE listings fare?

• ADNOC Drilling shares jumped more than 30 per cent on debut in September 2021 after a $1.1 billion (IPO, the largest ever on the Abu Dhabi stock market. The listing drew orders worth $34 billion.

• Another record-setting IPO was from Multiply Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC). Its shares reached Dh2 per share at the end of their first day of trading on December 5, 2021, 80.2 per cent higher than their pre-listing prospectus valuation.

• The AD Ports Group stock surged 15 per cent in debut after raising $1.1 billion.

• Fertiglobe, a joint venture between ADNOC and chemicals producer OCI, rose 21 per cent above its listing price on market debut. The venture’s shares traded at about Dh3.09 shortly after the market opened, compared with the Dh2.55 offer price.

Headwinds everywhere

The DEWA gains early on Tuesday (April 12) have come despite most Asian markets (except for Hong Kong and Shanghai) being in the red at 10.15am UAE time. Even on DFM, 16 stocks were showing declines, while at ADX, blue-chip stocks such as ADNOC Drilling and FAB showed dips.

"The IPO's attractiveness is unparalleled on the DFM at the moment given its scale, the sector's current cycle, and, most importantly, the opportunity it may present as a potential high-dividend yield stock, effectively similar to a fixed-income play," said Issam Kassabieh, a Dubai-based business consultant.

DEWA offers a yield of well over 4% even with the run up in share prices - and with rising interest rates is expected to continue to perform strongly as investors look for cashflow yielding investments - Sameer Lakhani, Managing Director at Global Capital Partners