Dubai: Yahsat, owned by Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, will be added to multiple indices on the London bourse.
The stock will list on FTSE UAE Small Cap Index, FTSE Global Small Cap Index, FTSE Global All Cap Index, FTSE Middle East & Africa Small Cap Index, FTSE Middle East & Africa All Cap Index among others.
Yahsat’s entry to FTSE UAE Small Cap Index will come into effect on December 20. The move follows its recent inclusion in three MSCI indices.
“We are pleased that Yahsat is to be added to the FTSE UAE Small Cap Index following its first rebalancing exercise since our IPO,” said Ali Al Hashemi, Group CEO at Yahsat. “It marks another important milestone in our commitment to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”
Last week, MSCI announced that it included Yahsat as a constituent of the MSCI Small Cap Indices, including the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) Small Cap Index, MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index, and the MSCI UAE Small Cap Index.