Dubai: Mubadala Health will extend its cover to 67,000 beneficiaries as part of a new deal with Abu Dhabi Pension Fund. This includes both civilian pensioners as well as those who served in the military, all of whom will gain access to top-notch healthcare services.
The cover also extends to “first-degree” relatives as well as beneficiaries of deceased pensioners. The benefits include priority bookings, second opinions and access to special offers from Mubadala health partners.
“With shared facilities and resources, we can coordinate on treatment plans for the ADPF pensioners to deliver a seamless patient journey personalized to their needs,” said Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, CEO of Mubadala Health.
This will apply to consultations at Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre, Amana Healthcare, Capital Health Screening Centre, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, and National Reference Laboratory, alongside Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.
Our diverse partners cover a full spectrum of healthcare services, offering care with a local understanding of the specific needs of our patient population