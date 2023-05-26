One of the key drivers of long-term growth and success in modern business is digital transformation. While industrial companies have lagged behind retailers and other B2C players with regard to digitizing their operations, they are now on the cusp of a paradigm shift.

However, the digital transformation of an organization is more than simply adopting new technologies. It also involves readying the people in the organization, as well as adopting an appropriate and efficient technology portfolio that can create a more straightforward, cost-effective, and sustainable future.

Giza Systems, which started as the first local IT company in Egypt, now fulfills the role of being a digital enablement leader in the MEA and GCC region. The company not only provides comprehensive and end-to-end digital solutions for businesses but takes culture and people into account.

Since its inception in 1974, Giza Systems has continued to grow and adapt by integrating state-of-art technologies to meet the market’s dynamic demands. Being one of the first companies in Egypt to adopt the UN’s ESG framework, Giza Systems’ purpose has evolved and expanded, enabling everyone to change lives, impact society, and protect the planet.

Giza Systems' understanding of client needs has extended across various industries, allowing them to serve a growing market by delivering a wide range of industry-specific solutions that meet customer demand for streamlining operational and business efficiencies.

One of its most notable fields of work is Smart Cities. Last year, Giza Systems implemented an intelligent traffic system in the New Administrative Capital near Cairo. The project is targeted to become a model that can be generalized in new cities, contributing to the development of society, the economy, and the environment.

The precise dedication to society beheld by Giza Systems can be found in every aspect of its operation. The Giza Systems Foundation is established as a functional, non-profit, non-governmental organization, leveraging technology to reduce inequalities in the most marginalized areas in Egypt.

Undoubtedly, advancements in technology will continue to cause disruptions in many industries, and the way in which Giza Systems utilizes technology and its potential to address societal concerns, reduce the digital divide, and facilitate the development of communities, is what differentiates it from others.