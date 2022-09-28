Partnership is at the core of our relationship with our network of authorized partners and business consultants in Dubai and around the world.
We provide our Professional Partners with a trusted partnership model and premium standard business setup solutions for their clients. We are committed to forging longstanding partnerships based on the following key values:
• Commitment to Partners: develop a customer-driven culture
• Accountability: prompt response and resolution
• Pioneering Spirit: what you see today is only the beginning
• Service Excellence: providing the best service and products
• Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility: consider the environment, community and the economy
To empower our Professional Partners to grow and succeed, we invest in increasing competence through the IFZA Academy for Training in collaboration with globally renowned higher education institutions that provide curated world-class courses.
Recognizing that strength grows within the context of communities, we invest in world-class Partner events that provide opportunities to build relationships and strengthen networks.
Our ultimate goal is to remain the global Economic Free Zone partner of choice, enabling advanced growth for our Professional Partners and their clients.