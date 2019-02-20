Dubai: Officials from the Chinese province Hainan signed three deals with Dubai this week at the Special Symposium on Tourism Exchange and Cooperation in the UAE, according to state news agency WAM.
The strategic agreements will support and incentivise the two-way tourism exchange between the Chinese province and the emirate, in addition to offering a “raft of new business opportunities,” according to Wam.
Majid Al Mualla, chairman of the board of directors at Hala China, and Liu Cigui, secretary of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, witnessed the signing.
The first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was a cooperation framework agreement between Hala China and the Department of Culture, Radio, Television, Publication and Sports of Hainan Province, while the second MoU was a cooperation agreement between Hainan Kangtai Travel and Hala China.
The third MoU was an investment contract worth more than Dh540 million between Hainan Health Care Group and Dubai’s Duwaya Group.