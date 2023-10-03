We connect people all over the world. As the cultural institution of the Federal Republic of Germany, we promote cultural exchange, education and societal discourse in an international context, and support the teaching and learning of the German language. Together with our partners, we focus on global opportunities and challenges, bringing different perspectives into a dialogue that is based on trust. We regard the ability to listen and reflect as the key to understanding. We are bound by principles of transparency, diversity and sustainability. These principles characterise our services and our way of working.
The Goethe-Institut Gulf Region was established in 2006 in Abu Dhabi and coordinates the activities of the two German language offices in Dubai and Muscat, Oman. From Abu Dhabi, cultural events are organised in cooperation with partner institutions and programmes in other emirates as well as in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar are initiated.
The focus of our cultural programmes are film and the performing arts. One of our target groups are young filmmakers and dancers and performers, who want to improve their skills.
An example is the short film Klinik. The Goethe-Institut and the Red Sea Film Festival, in cooperation with the Film Academy Baden-Württemberg in Germany, organised a unique three-part scriptwriting clinic that leads to the production of two final short films.
The Goethe-Institut Gulf Region cooperates with institutions in the region to promote the teaching and learning of German. It offers German classes and exams as well as workshops and seminars for teachers of German as a foreign language. Furthermore, we provide tailor-made courses for educational and corporate institutions.
Our German language courses are based on detailed curricula and are closely linked to our language examinations, recognised around the world, following the Common European Framework for Languages.