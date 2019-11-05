Dubai: The fifth edition of the Global Islamic Economy Summit (GIES 2020) will run from 9 to 10 November 2020 and will take place on the sidelines of EXPO 2020 DUBAI, Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre (DIEDC) announced on Tuesday.

“Including the fifth edition of GIES alongside Expo 2020 Dubai supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to establish Dubai as the global capital of Islamic economy. Eminent personalities and decision makers from around the world will gather in Dubai next year to redefine the global economic landscape, and the Islamic economy will play a crucial role through this landmark Summit in convening key stakeholders,” said Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and General Supervisor of the Dubai: Capital of Islamic Economy initiative.