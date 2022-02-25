Dubai: The food and grocery delivery platform Talabat will be moving into a new headquarters at Dubai’s City Walk. This follows a deal signed by it with the asset management firm Merex Investment.
Talabat’s regional HQ will span almost 150,000 square feet and features a custom-built office environment that can cater to over 2,000 employees. Under the agreement, Merex will convert two existing retail buildings into office space to be occupied by Talabat.
“Merex Investment’s strategic vision focuses on managing spaces where businesses are empowered to deliver innovative solutions to residents and tourists, while investing in the transformation of Dubai to become a global hub for business and tourism,” said Shahram Shamsaee, CEO at Merex Investment Group.
The first building is situated next to the La Ville Hotel and at the crossroads between Al Safa Street and Al Multaqa Street. The second is located opposite to The Square, offering views over City Walk Fountain to the Burj Khalifa and Downtown skyline. Both locations will be connected through the indoor mall of City Walk. The fit-out for the first building is set to be handed over by the third quarter of this year, while the second building will be handed over by the first quarter of 2023.