Dubai: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts, on Wednesday, announced the launch of a new set of specialised rules for its recently formed Digital Economy Court (DEC) Division.

Reviewed and approved by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and President of the DIFC, the new ‘Part 58’ of the DIFC Courts Rules will facilitate the efficient resolution of digital economy disputes.

The new rules will also standardise the use of smart forms to provide information through a dynamic, artificial intelligence-driven platform.

In line with the Courts’ paperless mandate, cases will also be conducted using advanced digital systems to expedite service to parties and enforcement to reduce the environmental impact of court proceedings.

Furthermore, a bench of international judicial experts has been recruited to oversee and operate the new Court’s digital infrastructure and service capabilities. Under Decree No. 29 of 2022, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has appointed Justice Michael Black of England and Wales, who will oversee the Digital Economy Court Division.

Following the announcement of the dedicated Division in 2021, a global panel of lawyers, led by Tom Montagu-Smith KC and Matthew Watson of 3VB Chambers, and industry experts, were tasked to draft and confirm new specialised Rules. The draft was also subject to a 30-day public consultation and finalised under the supervision of Justice Michael Black.

In 2021, the DIFC Courts established the Digital Economy Court Division to oversee sophisticated national and transnational disputes related to current and emerging technologies. These include - big data, blockchain, AI, fintech, cloud services, disputes involving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 3D printing, and robotics.

What disputes will the new rules resolve?

Justice Omar Al Mheiri, the Director of DIFC Courts, said, “With the digital economy emerging as a prime accelerant of global business, these specialised Rules have been engineered to strengthen our mission of building a courts system that absorbs current dispute resolution needs. It can also flex to address and resolve new emerging disputes. This strategy has been further reinforced by blending leading judicial expertise with innovative technological implementations.”

For example, in 2022, the DIFC Courts issued a judgment in the case of (1) Gate Mena DMCC (2) Huobi Mena FZE v (1) Tabarak Investment Capital Limited (2) Christian Thurner which related to one of the first cryptocurrency litigation disputes in the region. It was one of the few reported cases anywhere in the world. The case addressed issues such as the safe transfer of cryptocurrency between buyer and seller and the obligations owed by a cryptocurrency custodian.