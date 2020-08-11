Dubai: Dubai has launched a new e-services package for traders and customers.
This will allow traders to submit objection requests for violations issued on commercial licenses and enquire about fines as well as settle them.
They can obtain a list of inspection reports relating to their business, all of which can be done online.
Customers can access the new services from anywhere through the consumer rights website without having to visit service centres.
The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection division at Dubai Economy developed the services in line with the directives of the Government to develop and enhance e-services.