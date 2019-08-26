His company, with its roots proudly embedded in Indian culture, has been successfully trading for more than 70 years, emerging as a main player in the MENA and Asia areas. During the last 37 years, Dr Kilachand has ensured that The Dodsal Group created a significant presence in 22 countries while maintaining high levels of reliability, quality and safety. Dr Kilachand is both an entrepreneur and career philanthropist who has donated a minimum of $200 million in the last 15 years, primarily for education, medical research and healthcare, via donations to universities, medical research foundations and hospitals in India, the UAE and the US. He believes that education is the weapon to change the world.