Dubai: UAE-based financial institution Mashreq has entered into a strategic partnership with Sharjah Investors Services Center (Saeed), which will allow businesses registered with the latter, operating under the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) access to a wide variety of banking services through Mashreq’s digital banking platform NEOBiz.
Under the agreement, NEOBiz will be the exclusive platform supporting SMEs and entrepreneurs with priority access to banking services along with instant account opening services and a dedicated Mashreq relationship manager. Customers of Saeed will also benefit from a range of other value-added services such as discounted access to accounting packages, cloud infrastructure, digital tools and a suite of mobile point-of-sale solutions, payment gateways and software systems to support the SME ecosystem and value chains across the development.
Marwan Alichla, Managing Director of Sharjah Investors Services Center, said: “Our collaboration…will enable us to expand our services to 60,000 SMEs who are currently operating in Sharjah, contributing to our growing GDP which is currently valued at Dh133 bn. The range of financial services offered for startups and entrepreneurs will power the next generation of companies and further elevate the status of the emirate’s business-friendly environment.”
Vikas Thapar, Head of Business Banking and NEOBiz, Mashreq Bank, said “Mashreq can act as a catalyst for business growth and further enhance the emirate’s economic competitiveness by empowering businesses with unique set of financial services to meet their banking requirements and propel them to the next stage of their growth journey”.