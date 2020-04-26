Hadelin de Ponteves, CEO, BlueLife AI Image Credit: Supplied

What is the future of artificial intelligence and how is it transforming businesses?

Artificial intelligence marks a new industrial revolution. There is not an AI hype bubble, AI is here to stay. According to a study done by consultants PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, which is more than the current output of China and India combined. That’s a forecast, however it is already transforming businesses with a major impact. I’ll give you three concrete examples: Google used AI to reduce energy consumption in its data centers by more than 30 per cent, therefore cutting massive amounts of cost. Alibaba leveraged AI to increase its ROI in online advertising by 240 per cent without increasing their advertising budget. And lastly in healthcare, countries in the Middle East are currently using artificial intelligence to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. And there are many more case study examples, in every single industry.

Thank you for making these amazing courses on machine learning and NLP that have helped me boost my career. I wanted you to know that your courses helped me crack my interviews at Amazon Alexa Machine Learning team where I just started to work as AI Product Manager. - Priya Khanna, AI Product Manager at Amazon Alexa

The UAE has a minister of artificial intelligence. Why is the country a leading hub for new-age technologies?

The UAE is a leading hub for new-age technologies because it has a clear vision, a smart strategy, and a strong determination to take action. I’ve read the whole UAE AI strategy stated on the government website and I feel very confident that this will boost the UAE economy. Indeed, reading this strategy made me aware of the current projects and missions of the country, which include:

1. The full integration of artificial intelligence into medical and security services.

2. Leverage AI to save 50 per cent in annual government cost.

3. Train one million+ people in artificial intelligence.

4. Accomplishing these missions will without doubt have major positive consequences on the economy.

Thank you, the courses you provide are excellent. I wanted to tell you I got a job in AI/ML at Porsche Engineering. The springboard for ML and AI was your courses. - Calin Timbus, Machine Learning Engineer at Porsche Engineering

How can firms leverage AI to streamline operations, maximise efficiency, boost saving and gain more profit?

Firms have two ways to do it, through training or consulting:

1. Training: Each firm can establish an AI culture within the company by training their employees on how to leverage artificial intelligence with their data to make more profit, maximise the efficiency of their business process, improve their customer service and innovate to beat the competition.

2. Consulting: Some companies don’t have time to train their teams in artificial intelligence and prefer to outsource the implementation of AI solutions for their business. Hence these firms partner up with AI experts who will leverage their data to build a fully customised AI solution, aiming to make more profit or respond to a specific business need.

Hadelin de Ponteves, CEO, BlueLife AI, in an online training session Image Credit: Supplied

How can BlueLife AI help in this regard?

BlueLife AI exactly offers the two solutions mentioned above: corporate training or consulting in artificial intelligence and business intelligence. Our trainings are highly demanded at the moment, because we recently added the option to train teams of employees online. Through an online portal, we train people for a couple of days with a fully customised training on artificial intelligence or other data science and BI tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, Machine Learning with Python, advanced Excel, RPA and AWS, which are increasingly used and needed by companies today.

Besides, BlueLife AI offers many online courses on artificial intelligence, applied to real world industry case studies so that any individual or company can learn AI from scratch and practice it on a variety of business applications. Our most popular online course is Machine Learning A-Z, which teaches everything about the most widely used branches of artificial intelligence. So far more than 600,000 people from all around the world have enrolled in this course, including more than 10,000 people in the MENA region.