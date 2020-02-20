The UK based Hindujas will provide the financial clout troubled Yes Bank needs sorely. The business group has extensive interests in India through Ashok Leyland trucks and even in banking. Image Credit: Agency

Mumbai (Bloomberg): Hinduja Group Ltd. is partnering with private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP in seeking to pick up a stake in embattled Yes Bank Ltd..

Representatives of Cerberus and the UK-based Hinduja group, run by brothers Gopichand Hinduja and Ashok Hinduja, met Reserve Bank of India officials earlier this month regarding the bid. (The Hindujas already have a significant shareholding in IndusInd bank.)

More investors may join the consortium, people said. The deliberations are ongoing and the consortium could decide against a bid too.