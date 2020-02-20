Mumbai (Bloomberg): Hinduja Group Ltd. is partnering with private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP in seeking to pick up a stake in embattled Yes Bank Ltd..
Representatives of Cerberus and the UK-based Hinduja group, run by brothers Gopichand Hinduja and Ashok Hinduja, met Reserve Bank of India officials earlier this month regarding the bid. (The Hindujas already have a significant shareholding in IndusInd bank.)
More investors may join the consortium, people said. The deliberations are ongoing and the consortium could decide against a bid too.
The beleaguered Indian lender has been struggling to raise capital for the past few months, amid concerns about the quality of its assets and its exposure to the stressed shadow banking sector. Firms including JC Flowers & Co., Tilden Park Capital Management, Oak Hill Advisors and Silver Point Capital have submitted non-binding expressions of interest, Yes Bank said in a stock exchange filing in Mumbai on February 12.