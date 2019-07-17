The gains were driven by higher non-interest income even though impairment costs rose

The First Abu Dhabi Bank headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

Dubai: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) recorded a 5 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for the second quarter of 2019 on the back of higher non-interest income. Profits in the quarter reached Dh3.22 billion, bringing the overall for the first-half of 2019 to Dh6.3 billion – up 4 per cent year-on-year.

The growth in earnings came amid what FAB described as “challenging market conditions”, and ahead of an expected slowdown in global economic growth.