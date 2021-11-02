The new hi tech Emirates NBD branch at Emirates Towers. The Corporate and Institutional Banking division of Emirates NBD has reported an increased preference for digital banking amongst its clients, with more than 96 per cent relying on the bank’s digital platforms. Image Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai:: The Corporate and Institutional Banking division of Emirates NBD has reported an increased preference for digital banking amongst its clients, with more than 96 per cent relying on the bank’s digital platforms for all payment transactions and more than 99 per cent processing their payrolls digitally as of September 2021.

Supported by a continued focus on technology led corporate banking solutions, the bank has also witnessed an overall increase in client onboarding volumes, with more than 40 per cent increase in client onboarding for the first nine months of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Emirates NBD’s corporate digital banking platform businessONLINE has been designed to simplify working capital management, streamline complex operations, and offer corporates full visibility across financial relationships, accounts, and activities, delivering a single view across all their markets. The bank recently enhanced its digital banking suite with offerings such as Virtual Accounts, Liquidity Management, API Banking and Digital Supply Chain Finance, empowering businesses to monitor cash flows in real time and respond to rapid changes in the macro landscape.

“We have encouraged, advised, and supported our clients through this step-by-step transformation, making the transition as seamless and exciting, as possible. We will continue the end-to-end digitization of corporate banking with support from our internal teams and technology partners. With UAE achieving the prestigious 10th rank in the World Digital Competitiveness index in 2021, we look forward to further supporting the nation’s drive towards digitisation in all aspects of business,” said Ahmed Al Qassim, Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Emirates NBD.

digital trade finance

The bank also witnessed an overall increase in transactions on its digital trade finance platform, smartTRADE. Trade finance requests received through the platform increased 2.5 times in the same period, as clients preferred to use digital channels over branch counters for their trade finance requirements. In 2020, the bank launched its first-to-market solution that digitizes processing of inward guarantees using Robotics Processing Application and Machine Learning that has enabled multiple government clients to manage 100 per cent of their inward guarantees digitally using smartTRADE, thereby eliminating paper usage and driving Straight Through Processing.

Emirates NBD was the first in the region to offer digital supplier onboarding on its digital supply chain platform – smartSCF. With the recent addition of dynamic discounting on smartSCF, Emirates NBD is also the first UAE bank to offer the option of discount bidding to suppliers registered with a company on the platform.