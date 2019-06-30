DIFC Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has introduced a new business friendly regulatory framework for prescribed companies.

Under the newly introduced regime, structures such as Intermediate Special Purpose Vehicles (ISPVs) and Special Purpose Companies (SPCs) will now be classified as prescribed companies.

The new prescribed companies regime expands the previous regime to also allow certain firms to establish themselves in the DIFC with more flexible office requirements. These include firms that are either regulated by Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) or a recognised International Financial Services Regulator. FinTech firms, Family Offices, Holding and Investment Companies, as well as Aviation Companies and firms involved in structured finance will also be eligible to establish a Prescribed Company in the Centre.

Furthermore, the annual licensing fee for prescribed companies has been reduced to $1,000 (Dh3,672.8), with an incorporation fee of $100.

“The new Prescribed Companies regime is a very positive regulatory development that is going to make the DIFC an even more accessible jurisdiction for businesses looking to tap into the MEASA opportunity. By replacing Intermediate Special Purpose Vehicles and Special Purpose Companies regimes with a unified, simplified and more expansive regime with a very competitive cost-structure, we are well aligned with international best practices while also ensuring local market needs are met,” said Jacques Visser, Chief Legal Officer, DIFC Authority.