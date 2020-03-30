UNB and Al Hilal Bank will now both become ADCB in $114 billion merger Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) will not be cutting any jobs during 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of ADCB Group, said the bank recognizes “the importance of expressing solidarity” with employees and their families during this “challenging period”. “No employee will be made redundant during 2020 as a result of the pandemic.”

The decision applies across the ADCB Group, including Al Hilal Bank, which it acquired. “The bank will also continue to implement initiatives to drive greater efficiency and protect the value of our businesses,” the chairman said. “ADCB continues to collaborate with all UAE government agencies and other leading private sector companies to ensure a swift and effective response to the economic challenges this health challenge is bringing.”