JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon got $31 million for last year, the biggest compensation package he has received since before the 2008 financial crisis, while Morgan Stanley increased James Gorman’s compensation 7.4 per cent to $29 million, the most since he became CEO in 2010. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s David Solomon, who succeeded Lloyd Blankfein as CEO in October, got $23 million.