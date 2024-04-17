Dubai's Emirates airline has suspended check-in for passengers departing from Dubai airports on Wednesday due to heavy rains.

The airline said on its social media handles that passengers should expect delays in departures and arrivals.

"Emirates is suspending check-in for passengers departing DUbai airports from 8:00am on 17 April until midnight, due to operational challenges caused by bad weather and road conditions. Affected customers can contact their booking agent or visit https://emirat.es/support for rebooking,” the airline said.

"Passengers arriving in Dubai and already in transit will continue to be processed for their flights. Customers can expect delays to departures and arrivals, and are advised to check the latest flight schedules on https://emirat.es/flightstatus."

Etihad Airways advises flight delays

Etihad Airways expects delays for some flights due to severe weather conditions, including heavy rains in Abu Dhabi (AUH) on April 17. Passengers are encouraged to check the latest flight information on etihad.com and allow ample travel time to the airport.

"We are working closely with affected passengers to assist with itinerary changes and ensure they reach their final destinations," the airline stated. "Etihad prioritizes the safety and comfort of our guests and crew and regrets any inconvenience caused."

flydubai cancels departures

Heavy weather has significantly disrupted flydubai's operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB). Many flydubai flights have been cancelled or delayed, and the conditions are expected to continue through the night and into April 17.

All flydubai departures from Dubai this evening (April 16th) are cancelled until 10:00 AM (Dubai time) on April 17th. Passengers with connecting flights beyond Dubai will not be accepted for travel during this period.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and updating our schedule to restore operations efficiently and accommodate arriving flights when possible," a flydubai spokesperson said. Passengers with cancelled bookings will receive a full refund.

"Our customer service teams are working diligently to minimize disruptions. We prioritize the safety of passengers and crew and apologize for any inconvenience caused by the adverse weather."

Dubai Airport briefly suspends operations on Tuesday

On Tuesday, heavy rain forced Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest, to suspend operations for 25 minutes. Over 40 flights were cancelled, and inbound services were diverted until conditions improved.

"Operations were temporarily suspended due to the intense storm but have since resumed and are now in recovery mode," the airport said in a statement. A total of 21 outbound and 24 inbound flights were cancelled since Tuesday morning, with 3 diverted to nearby airports.

Historic rainfall