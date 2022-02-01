Dubai: Pakistan's national airline's hopes of an early return to European destinations has hit a snag. Now, those plans might have to wait until summer this year.

This comes after the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said it wants to conduct its own audit before allowing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) access to airports across the EU bloc. PIA was barred from flying to the UK - and to EU member-states - after it was found that a number of Pakistani pilots held ‘dubious’ commercial pilot licenses. The restrictions were recently withdrawn by the UN aviation agency ICAO, signalling the return of Pakistan flights to the US and UK.

“EASA shall conduct an audit of the operator prior to lifting the suspension,” the aviation agency said in a statement. “Such an onsite audit can only take place under certain circumstances.

“As the situation regarding aviation safety oversight in Pakistan has been the subject of consultations between the European Commission, the Agency and the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, any such mission would need to be coordinated between all involved parties.

“The outcome of the ICAO USOAP visit to Pakistan, as well as other related developments, will be duly considered in determining how to proceed.”

An official from Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed EASA’s decision. “EASA declined to give access to PIA - they will carry out their own safety and security audit.”

Summer return?

“It will take at least until summer for PIA to be able to fly to Europe with complete freedom because EASA is a lot more stringent on procedures, rules of engagement and compliance,” Fahad Masood, an aviation analyst said. “It is not going to be a walk in the park for PIA to get this thing done and resolved.”

Pakistan’s flagship carrier will begin operating flights between major Pakistani cities and London this month, according to the airline’s website. Bookings for London-bound flights from Karachi and Lahore are open from February 10. Flights from Islamabad will start February 12.

The resumption of flights to key international markets might just be the boost PIA needs to get back on track after a dismal few quarters. The airline announced plans to further cut its workforce as part of reforms to make the airline’s operations efficient and for a return to profitability.

PIA, which reported a loss of Rs42.3 billion in the third quarter of 2021, had about 93 per cent share on the non-stop market between Pakistan and the UK, driven by strong point-to-point demand from VFR (visiting friends and relatives) and business travel segments.

Under the radar

In 2020, Pakistani pilots working in the country and with other airlines came under the scanner after a revelation by Pakistan’s Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan regarding a fake flying licenses racket. The official said that close to 40 per cent active pilots in Pakistan held ‘dubious’ flying licences.