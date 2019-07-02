In light of the recent runway closure in Mumbai airport, the airlines announce fare waiver

A SpiceJet aircraft taxis on the runway in Mumbai. Both SpiceJet and Jet Airways operate Boeing 737 planes making it feasible for the budget carrier to fly the aircraft. Image Credit: Reuters

Also in this package Flights from UAE to Mumbai indefinitely delayed

Indian carrier SpiceJet is offering a full waiver on cancellation and date-change charges for travel to and from Mumbai made on July 2 and 3, the airlines announced on Tuesday.

The announcment by the Indian carrier comes after flights to and from Mumbai, both domestic and international were delayed or diverted to other cities after a SpiceJet airline overshot its mark while landing on Monday evening amidst heavy rainfall.

The airline requested its passengers to keep a check on their flight status as a number of departures and arrivals were likely to be affected due to rains and bad weather in the Indian city of Mumbai.

Another Indian carrier Air India also has announced a full waiver on cancellation and date-change charges for travel to and from Mumbai.

On Monday and Tuesday several Mumbai in-bound and out-bound flights were delayed after a SpiceJet plane overshot the runway due to heavy rains.

Around 54 flights so far have been diverted from Mumbai airport to other airports.