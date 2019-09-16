Global Investment in Aviation Summit to be held in January 2020 in Dubai

Dubai: The second edition of the Global Investment in Aviation Summit will focus on enabling global aviation growth through fundraising and partnerships, the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said.

The summit, which will be held in late January 2020 in Dubai, aims at exchanging knowledge between aviation industry experts, and creating partnerships to support investments in aviation globally.

Saif Al Suwaidi, director-general of the GCAA, said the event will be a platform for over 1,200 participations to discuss market trends and to channel more investments into the aviation sector.

He cited a report from the International Civil Aviation Organisation, which said that global passenger traffic is expected to grow by 4.3 per cent annual from 2015 to 2035.