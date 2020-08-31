Dubai: An Israeli commercial plane carrying a US-Israeli delegation will arrive in Abu Dhabi at around 3pm, according to Abu Dhabi Airports flight schedule. Flight no ‘PVT2357’ from Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport will reach UAE’s capital at 15:06, the schedule said.
The delegation includes Jared Kushner, senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, and Meir Ben-Shabbat, National Security Adviser and head of the Israeli National Security Council. This will be the first Israeli commercial plane to land in the UAE.
A return flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, an El Al spokesman told Reuters last week. Industry sources expect a potential deal between the two countries to provide a new revenue stream for UAE airlines as they slowly recover from the impact of the pandemic.