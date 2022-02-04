Dubai: Emirates airline will make a full return of passenger services to and from Casablanca from February 8. The return of Casablanca in Morocco marks a full restoration of Emirates’ pre-pandemic African network including 21 cities spread across the continent.
Emirates will operate to Casablanca with daily flights using the 777-300ER. EK 751, which will depart Dubai at 07:30, arriving in Casablanca at 13:15. The EK 752 will depart Casablanca at 15:05, arriving in Dubai at 01:30 the next day.
As per travel websites, Emirates flights to Casablanca will cost passengers more than Dh3,000.
Emirates resumed passenger operations between Dubai and five African countries January 29. The restoration of services included destinations such as Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Dar El Salaam, Tanzania; Nairobi, Kenya; Harare, Zimbabwe; Emirates’ three South African gateways Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
The carrier gradually restored its Africa routes after a spike in 'Omicron' cases prompted UAE and several countries to suspend flights from the continent.