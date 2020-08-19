Dubai: Emirates airline is having an offer for UAE residents looking to visit Seychelles.
Economy Class passengers will have fares beginning from Dh3,705, while Business and First class passengers will have fares from Dh10,915 and Dh22,045, respectively. The offer is valid for bookings made starting today (August 19) until September 7, for travel until May 31, 2021.
Emirates was the first international airline to return to the island country, coinciding with its re-opening to tourists on August 1. To visit the destination, UAE travellers must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, conducted within 72 hours of the date of travel. For more information on travel entry requirements to Seychelles.
COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.
Emirates is offering customers access to Seychelles with four-weekly flights, utilizing a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Flight EK705 will depart Dubai at 02:10am and arrives in Mahe at 06:45am local time. The return flight, EK 708, will depart Mahe at 23:50 pm and arrive in Dubai at 04:20am local time, the following day.