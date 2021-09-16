Earlier this month, Emirates set return-to-office date of September 12 for its Dubai-based staff. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Emirates airline has begun a worldwide campaign to recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its Dubai hub over the next six months to support its planned ramp-up operations.

These roles are Dubai-based positions and frontline customer-facing roles. Candidates interested in joining Emirates as cabin crew or as an airport services agent can find out more about the job requirements and submit their application on the group’s website.

Restoring network

Emirates has gradually restored its network operations in line with the easing of travel restrictions. Over the past months, it has been recalling pilots, cabin crew and other operational employees who were stood down when the pandemic forced a drastic reduction in flights last year.

The airline currently flies to over 120 cities, representing 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network, and it plans to restore 70 per cent of its capacity by the end of the year, including bringing back more of its A380 aircraft into active service.

Bringing back pilots

During a media briefing in July, Emirates said it was bringing back “70 to 100” pilots a month to operate the A30 jumbo-jets, which are being deployed by the airline on its busiest routes.

When it comes to the Boeing 777s, “we have almost everybody back there,” said Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer. “We are constrained with the number of trainees or the number of training sessions we can do on our simulator. We are very cautious and closely monitoring the performance of these routes - if there are no big changes in protocols, we will continue to grow. we are on the upward trend of recovery.”

Jobs to return

US plane-maker Boeing had this week predicted more than 2.1 million aviation personnel would be required over the next 20 years.

“Demand for domestic air travel is leading the recovery, with intra-regional markets expected to follow as health and travel restrictions ease, followed by long-haul travel’s return to pre-pandemic levels by 2023 to 2024,” said Boeing in its latest outlook. As commercial aviation continues to make progress toward recovery, a steady supply of personnel and effective training remain critical to retain the health, safety and prosperity of the aviation ecosystem.