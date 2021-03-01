Stock - Emirates airline
Emirates will deploy a Boeing 777-300ER on the Khartoum run. Image Credit: Supplied
Dubai: Emirates will launch daily flights to Khartoum from March 9.

"The increase of frequencies to daily from Khartoum are a direct response to growing passenger demand,” said Khalfan Al Salami, Country Manager - Sudan, Emirates airline. “Emirates is the top choice for travellers in Sudan, and we are committed to growing our operations to and from Khartoum further to support the country's post-pandemic recovery and help grow opportunities for future trade and investment.”

Emirates flight EK733 departs from Dubai at 14:50, arriving in Khartoum at 17:10. The EK734 departs Khartoum at 18:45, arriving in Dubai at 00:40 hours, the following day. Emirates will utilise the Boeing777-300ER on its services to Sudan.

Emirates, which currently has over 90 destinations on its network, has been gradually reopening routes since March last year when the pandemic led to a complete halt of air travel.