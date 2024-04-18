Dubai: Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates passengers departing Dubai can now check in for their flights, an airline spokesperson has confirmed.

However, passengers must travel to the airport only if they have a confirmed flight booking, as the airport remains congested.

Emirates had closed its check-in facilities due to the inclement weather for over 24 hours.

“Customers impacted by flight cancellations should contact their booking agent or Emirates contact centre for rebooking,” said the spokesperson.

However, there may still be delays to arriving and departing flights, and passengers are encouraged to check flight statuses on the Emirates website before heading to the airport.

Emirates extends our sincerest apologies to impacted customers who have experienced delays and disruption to their travel plans caused by bad weather and road conditions. We appreciate how difficult it is for everyone affected,” the spokesperson said.