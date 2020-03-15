Dubai had suspended the issuance of visas on March 17 - there are some exceptions

Dubai: Emirates airline issued a statement on Sunday saying passengers from some countries can still get visas on arrival at Dubai International. The airline linked a statement by Dubai Airports.

In its statement, Dubai Airports wrote: "By working closely with the Dubai Health Authority, we are ensuring the correct procedures are taken in the airport environment. Dubai Airports continues to maintain strict cleanliness and hygiene standards."

"Dubai Airports advises customers to check with their airline in advance of travel," it added.

But Dubai had banned all visa issuances

Effective March 17, UAE authorities have temporarily suspended the issuance of all entry visas. This does not apply to those passengers holding diplomatic passports or those who have had visas issued prior to March 17.

The ban also does not apply to some other passport holders.

Who is exempt from the ban?

Passengers with passports from the following countries can continue to travel to and from the UAE, but they may be subject to additional screening.

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy (from Rome only), Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Vatican, United Kingdom and The United States of America.

Screening on Arrival

On arrival to Dubai International (DXB) all passengers will go through a non-intrusive thermal scanning process as they pass through customs.

Additional checks

Those arriving from any of the countries listed below will undergo thermal screening and nasal swab. This level of screening is being carried out by Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) airport medical centre team at Dubai International (DXB) and limited to the following countries:

• Italy – Rome

• Lebanon (until March 16)

• People’s Republic of China – Beijing

• Syria (until March 16)

• Thailand

What about when I exit the country? Will I be subject to screening?

All passengers departing on passenger flights bound for destinations in the United States will also undergo thermal screening.

Which flights have been suspended from the UAE?

As directed by the relevant authorities, all scheduled passenger flights to and from the following countries have been temporarily suspended until further notice:

• Bahrain

• Iraq (effective as of March 17)

• Islamic Republic of Iran

• Italy, except for Rome

• Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

• Kuwait

• Lebanon (effective as of March 17)

• People’s Republic of China, except for Beijing

• Syria (effective as of March 17)