Dubai: Philippines’ Cebu Pacific is resuming daily flights between Dubai and Manila with fares from Dh429. From March 8 to March 13, passengers can opt for a discounted fare for travel from UAE to Philippines.
For Dh557 and over, travellers can also fly from Dubai to Boracay, Puerto Princesa, Dumaguete, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos or Tacloban - all via Manila. Travel dates are from April 1 to August 31.
The Philippines and the UAE have removed their quarantine measures and eased travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated travelers. Due to certain regulatory restrictions, commercial flights were yet to resume in full and the ones listed by airlines often came up against to last-minute cancellations or reschedules. Only the ‘Bayanihan’ repatriation flights were operating on the route in the second-half of 2021.
In February, the Philippines lifted a near two-year ban on foreign travelers in a boost for its tourism. Travelers from 157 countries can access with visa-free arrangements to the Philippines, provided they are fully vaccinated and tested negative for the virus. They no longer are required to quarantine upon arrival. The government also ended a risk classification system that banned travelers from the worst-hit countries.