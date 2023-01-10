Dubai: The Dubai-based DC Aviation Al-Futtaim has added a Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft to its fleet. The business jet can put in a 7,700 nautical mile range with top speeds of Mach 0.925. It can accommodate four living spaces, a dedicated crew suite and a kitchen.
The Dubai firm said it would operate the new aircraft on behalf of its private owner, bringing the number of aircraft to nine. The Bombardier 7500 will be based at Al Maktoum International Airport.
Holger Ostheimer, Managing Director of DC Aviation Al-Futtaim, said, “As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we are pleased to have grown our managed fleet with the addition of the Global 7500.”
The management contract will see the Dubai company provide flight operational aircraft management (FOAM) services, continuous airworthiness management organization (CAMO), hangar parking and FBO handling at the Al Maktoum International Airport facility.