An Arabtec construction site at Business Bay. In 2018, Arabtec said it plans to secure new projects, recycle capital, and ensure on-time and on-budget delivery of projects. The company is then targeting growth in 2019, which will also see a return to dividend distribution. Image Credit: Virendra SaklanilGulf News Archives

Dubai: Arabtec Holding, the construction firm that helped build the world’s tallest tower, confirmed on Tuesday that it was in discussions about a possible merger with Trojan Holding.

The two sides have commenced a review “of the possibility of combining their construction businesses,” Arabtec said. It said that if a deal is reached, it may lead to a merger between Arabtec and Abu Dhabi-based Trojan.

Arabtec’s share prices jumped on the news, and were trading over 10 per cent higher in the first 50 minutes of trade. Shares of the company were the most actively traded on the Dubai bourse, and rose past Dh1.76.