But then it emerged that Uber had recently filed its own draft IPO document, which will remain confidential while the company solicits feedback from securities regulators. The duelling IPO filings officially start the clock on what is expected to be a flood of high-valuation offerings from members of the post-2008 technology start-up boom. There will be a lot of talk about whether Uber or Lyft goes public first, and what that will mean for investors’ interest in the on-demand transportation sector and for the performance of other elite start-ups. Uber and Lyft are absolutely right to get their IPO preparations squared away in case there’s a recession in the US or more stock market gyrations that could turn off IPO investors. But in the end, I don’t think there is much of an advantage for whichever hits the public market first. For one, Uber and Lyft have fairly distinct businesses, even though it’s natural to compare them. And second, US stock markets are now valuing young tech companies fairly rationally.